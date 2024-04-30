Gypsy Rose Blanchard to Release Book About Her Life

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is diving deep into her tragic life story in her upcoming memoir, My Time to Stand. The victim of Munchausen by proxy, who was convicted for her role in the 2015 murder of mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard at the hands of Gypsy's then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, opened up about her memoir (publishing January 2025) in a statement to PEOPLE Monday.

"I am in love with the title of my book not only because it addresses the question I get most, but because in our pain and struggle we can find what it is that we want to stand for," said Gypsy, who wrote the book with Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani. "That inside our stories, if we dare to sit in the stillness of them, our purpose can be revealed. And we all have a purpose. That's what I hope people will take away from my book."

Gypsy was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in her mother's murder but was released in December 2023. Her story has been the subject of Hulu's Emmy award-winning series The Act as well as HBO's documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest.

"The documentary focused on my journey to parole and my in-prison marriage. It is very much outward-facing. But as a survivor desperate to figure out ways to inspire others to find hope, it's necessary to face inward-to question, to be introspective," Gypsy said, noting that while "processing and retelling [her] memories" in the process of penning her memoir, "so much more truth has been revealed to me, including the victimization of the other people in my family and community."

The title, Gypsy explained, has a special meaning, as she was forced by her mother to use a wheelchair, despite being able to walk. "The first time I stood up on my own two feet was my first failed attempt to leave my mother. I had the legs of a chick struggling to find a way out of the cracks," she said. "Who hasn't felt unsturdy like that in their own life? The second time I stood up, I walked down a path I'll regret forever. Again, too many people feel this way about their choices."

"The third time I stood up, I did so as an incarcerated girl-woman who had so much to learn about independence, self-forgiveness and resilience," she concluded. "Only because I did the work, did my time to stand finally come. Now, I can stand with other victims as they take steps toward doing whatever work is necessary to stand for themselves. My Time to Stand is about reclaiming my footing so others can be inspired to walk a life of purpose and meaning and build a future sturdy enough so others can stand for something, too."