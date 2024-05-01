Gypsy Rose Blanchard Spotted Kissing Her Ex-Fiancé Amid Divorce From Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and ex-fiancé Ken Urker are back together amid her divorce from estranged husband Ryan Anderson. The 32-year-old, who was released from prison in December 2023 for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, confirmed her rekindled romance with Urker to TMZ Tuesday after showing off some serious PDA at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

In photos of the two at the music festival obtained by the outlet, Gypsy and Urker, 31, can be seen swaying to the music together before locking lips. The subject of HBO's Mommy Dead and Dearest explained, "After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance."

"We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning," she continued. "We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future"

Gypsy and Urker first connected via a prison pen pal program and got engaged in April 2019. The couple would end their engagement soon after, however, leading Gypsy to connect with Anderson also through prison letters. Gypsy and Anderson tied the knot in a prison wedding in July 2022 but separated just a few months after her release.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she wrote on Facebook in March. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find... who I am."

Soon after announcing their separation, Gypsy was spotted holding hands with Urker as the two got matching tattoos. On April 8, Gypsy filed for divorce from Anderson, filing for a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband as she requested interim and final spousal support. Gypsy argues that it was Anderson who caused the end of their marriage and wants to keep him from receiving any support from her. A court hearing is scheduled for May 23, 2023.