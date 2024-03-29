Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Separation from Husband After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband, Ryan Anderson, have split. The 32-year-old subject of Hulu's The Act and HBO's Mommy Dead and Dearest announced the breakup just three months after she was released from prison after serving eight years in prison for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, alongside then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn.

Blanchard shared the news on her private Facebook account. "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she wrote, as per PEOPLE. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find... who I am."

The former couple tied the knot while Gypsy was in prison in July 2022 after Anderson reached out to her via letter while she was behind bars. Earlier this month, Gypsy took to TikTok to announce she would be deleting her public social media accounts after her posts about life with her husband on the outside made headlines.

"So a lot of people already noticed that I already deleted my Instagram – the public one – with the 7.8 million followers when I deactivated it or, I deleted it, I permanently deleted it," she said in a TikTok video that has since been deleted. "A lot of people are like, 'What happened?' and what happened is, I had a really good conversation with my dad and he gave me some guidance that I feel like I really needed. And that guidance was that real life is something you can touch-something you can feel-people you can actually hug."

"With the public scrutiny as bad as it is, I just don't want to live my life under a microscope," she continued. "So I created a private Instagram, and I got it verified. And I had absolutely no doubts or trouble with deleting that public one. I had people who were like, 'Oh my god, you're insane for deleting that kind of a following.' and I'm like, 'I could give a F about a following.' That's not real life."

"I thought that once I got out of prison, I'd come out and I'd enjoy social media like the next person," Gypsy reasoned. "Taking selfies of myself in the mirror and just acting goofy and everything. It's the simple stuff in life, right?" The public figure said she now just wants to live a quiet life. "I don't understand why people are so interested in my life, I don't get it," she explained. "I don't see myself as famous. Especially for – for what? Like, I did something bad. I'm trying to make myself a better person now but I don't get it. That's not me, I'm not famous. I'm not anything. I'm just Gypsy."