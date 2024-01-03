Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Husband From 'Haters', Touts Spicy Love Life

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is defending her husband from the "haters" who have criticized him following her release from prison last week. The 32-year-old, whose life story was the subject of Hulu's The Act and HBO's Mommy Dead and Dearest, took to Instagram Wednesday morning to combat the negative comments directed at husband Ryan Anderson.

"Ryan, don't listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything," she wrote in the comments of his recent post. "Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON'T MATTER. I love you." Blanchard continued, "Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night...yeah I said it, the D is fire. happy wife happy life." Anderson, 37, then responded in a comment of his own, writing, "Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha...now come get it Baby..."

Blanchard was released from prison last Thursday after serving eight years of a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Blanchard pleaded guilty in 2016 to the second-degree murder of her mother after conspiring with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother, who was abusive via Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Blanchard and Anderson met when the former was behind bars, as her now-husband reached out to her via letter. "We met when the pandemic was really, really strong and I had a lot of emotional ups and downs because of COVID," Blanchard told PEOPLE. "Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times. I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I've ever met, and the most patient. God knows, he's so patient with me, because I could be a lot to handle. I could be an emotional handful."

In 2022, they tied the knot behind bars. And while Blanchard's reintegration into society may not be easy, she told the outlet that she thinks she's already been through "the hard part" of her marriage, having fallen in love while in prison. "I think when I'm at home with my family, with my husband's arms around me and I'm surrounded by my loved ones, that is when I will be happy," she said.