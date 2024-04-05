Gypsy Rose Blanchard Spied Holding Hands With Ex-Fiance

Gypsy Rose Blanchard appears to have moved on from estranged husband Ryan Anderson. The 32-year-old subject of Hulu's The Act and HBO's Mommy Dead and Dearest, who was released from prison in December 2023, was spotted holding hands with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, in photos obtained by In Touch Weekly. See the photos here.

Blanchard, 32, and Urker were photographed enjoying a smoke break together in Louisiana while smiling and holding hands. In the photos, Blanchard can also be seen showing off her new husky tattoo, which matches the one Urker got alongside her earlier in the week.

Despite the matching tattoos and Blanchard's recent separation from Anderson, Urker's mother, Raina Williams, told PEOPLE that the pair – who got engaged in 2018 while Blanchard was in prison before splitting in 2020 – "are not back together." Williams told the outlet, "As of right now, there is no plans on a romantic scale," adding that her son "is just being a supportive friend to her and that's it."

Blanchard announced that she and her husband of two years had separated late last month. "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents' home down the bayou," she wrote on her private Facebook account at the time. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find ... who I am."

The famous Munchausen by proxy victim told PEOPLE Friday that she also is preparing to undergo a rhinoplasty soon. "I'm going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too," she told the outlet. "Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up."

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, in 2015. Also arrested was Gypsy's ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, who was convicted by a jury of stabbing Dee Dee and sentenced to life in prison