Gypsy Rose Blanchard Debuts New Look Just a Month After Going Back to Her Natural Brunette

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is showing off another new look! Less than a month after returning to her natural brunette locks, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star, 32, debuted a shorter look with blonde highlights on TikTok.

Documenting her transformation in a video set to Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Blanchard can be seen sitting in the stylist's chair before the transition to her new lighter 'do. The Louisiana native is clearly pleased with her new appearance, as she smiles and flips her hair while showing it off for the camera. "New highlights," she wrote in the caption with a kiss mark emoji.

Blanchard's followers were quick to approve of the change, with one person writing, "Blonde is your colour girl," and another calling the shade "such a soft pretty color." Still another proclaimed the new look the start of Blanchard's "BADDIE ERAAA."

The subject of Hulu's The Act and HBO's Mommy Dead and Dearest has been experimenting with her appearance since her December 2023 prison release, having previously pleaded guilty to her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, at the hands of her then-boyfriend, Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn.

In January, Blanchard cut eight inches off of her hair, documenting the chop in a since-deleted Instagram post. "It's never too late to start reinventing yourself, even if it is something subtle like a new hairstyle," she wrote at the time. "To all the girls, boys, and non-binary...enjoy life, express yourself in whatever creative ways makes you happy. Life is too short to hide your beauty. Let the world see you shine."

(Photo: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends "An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies" FYC event at The Grove on May 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage) - JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images)

The Lifetime personality also rocked golden highlights before and embraced life as a blonde with an icier color. In April, she underwent a more permanent facial change, going under the knife for a rhinoplasty she documented on social media. Since then, she's been clear on TikTok that she has no other plans for plastic surgery.

"So I've been asked this before, if I wanted to get more plastic surgery done, and I honestly don't," she said after her rhinoplasty procedure. "I am very happy with everything else that's on my body – I'm happy with my figure. I have a very womanly figure. I have curves, I have boobs. I'm very proud of those." Blanchard added, "I would not change anything about myself – anything else about myself other than the nose job that I had, and I'm done."