Gypsy Rose Blanchard Debuts New Hair Transformation

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has a new look. The 32-year-old has switched back from blonde to her natural brunette. She debuted the look on social media, captioning a post to Instagram and TikTok, "Went back to my natural." It's not just a color change. She also cut a few inches off, with her new hair length falling just below her shoulders. The recently released prisoner also showed off a 'K' necklace, probably a tribute to her current boyfriend, Ken Urker.

Since being out of prison, Gypsy has changed her look several times, including going under the knife for a nose job. Her blonde tresses were debuted just this past January. It's unclear why the quick change.

Gypsy has been a heavy topic of conversation. The Life After Lockup star filed for divorce from her estranged husband Ryan Anderson, after just two years of marriage. She says Urker isn't a rebound, despite quickly moving on.

Gypsy recently chatted with Access Hollywood Urker while promoting her new Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup. "Ken and I have always had a very close bond with each other. Even in the time that we were not together, it was a span of like 5 years, we still remained friends. And so having that close connection just can never be broken," she explained.

She has no hard feelings toward her estranged husband. "I don't regret being in a relationship with Ryan. I regret getting married in prison so fast. I really should have waited and that's a life lesson that I have learned," she said, adding, "I have nothing but love and support for him and his healing as well as mine."

The former couple's split was reportedly spearheaded after a heated argument this Spring. Sources say Ryan was controlling, which he's since come out and denied.