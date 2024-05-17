Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Nose Job Recovery Update Photos

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is showing off the results of her rhinoplasty. The 32-year-old Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star took to TikTok Wednesday for a "Get Ready With Me" video, doing her makeup as she discussed her plastic surgery journey now and in the future.

"I gotta be careful around my nose because, um, as everybody knows, I had a nose job," said Gypsy, who was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years of a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard in 2015. She continued, "So, I have to be careful because my nose is still healing."

Gypsy explained that before she decided to get a nose job, she did a lot of "research on TikTok," during which she was "surprised to learn that it takes a full year" for people see the final results of their procedure. She continued that someone's new nose "look great for one month but then the next month it can look like you've been beat in the face."

Gypsy also shared before-and-after photos of her nose during the TikTok, saying she didn't feel like her natural nose "was a feminine nose" and was a big "insecurity" of hers. "God knows I got teased about it," she admitted. When it came to recovery, Gypsy said her post-op bandages "made it very difficult to breathe," and that even when she removed them, she's had some unpleasant side effects. "One of the things I'm dealing with is like, the internal stitches that still kind of itch, and let me just tell ya – this is gross, this is TMI – the boogers are insane!" Gypsy confessed. "These are huge!"

In another TikTok, Gypsy clarified that she has no other plans to go under the knife. "So I've been asked this before, if I wanted to get more plastic surgery done, and I honestly don't," the Louisiana resident shared. "I am very happy with everything else that's on my body – I'm happy with my figure. I have a very womanly figure. I have curves, I have boobs. I'm very proud of those." She added, "I would not change anything about myself – anything else about myself other than the nose job that I had, and I'm done."