Gwyneth Paltrow and Her Daughter Are 'Summer' Twins in New Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow has been enjoying her summer at home with her children, as seen in her latest Instagram post. The Oscar-winning actress shared a selfie from her backyard with daughter Apple Martin making a guest appearance. Paltrow has been slowly sharing more photos of her children in recent months during the coronavirus pandemic, providing fans with a different view of the Goop founder.

In the new photo, Paltrow and Apple are catching some sun. "Summer with my [apple]," Paltrow wrote. The picture earned over 600,000 likes and hundreds of comments from Paltrow's followers. "How gorgeous and lovely," Selma Blair wrote. "So pretty," Katie Couric added. "Love this and you two!" Jessica Capshaw chimed in.

This is the first new photo of Apple Paltrow has shared since May when Apple turned 16. The Avengers actress included a long tribute to Apple, the eldest of Paltrow's two children with ex-husband Chris Martin. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor," Paltrow wrote to Apple. "I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind."

Paltrow and Martin's son, 14-year-old Moses, has not been excluded from Paltrow's Instagram page. When he celebrated his birthday on April 8, Moses also got a long tribute. Paltrow called Moses the "kindest little man," adding, "Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way. You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend." Moses also made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when Paltrow was a guest in June.

Aside from her recent Instagram posts, Paltrow is still making waves with her unique Goop products. Last year, she made headlines by offering a scented candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina." In June, she released "This Smells Like My Orgasm," surely causing much embarrassment for her children. Paltrow told Fallon the ideas or the names came when she just said a new candle smelled like her vagina during a meeting and thought it would be "cool" if someone actually used that as the name for a candle. "What a punk rock, feminist statement to have that on your table," Paltrow said. "And then he made it! I thought he just made me one as a joke, but then the next thing I knew it was on my website."