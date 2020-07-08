Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Got Son Moses, 14, a 'Boob Puzzle Just for Fun'

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about the unique present she gifted her 14-year-old son Moses amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a new Goop blog post titled "Summer at Home," the 47-year-old actress — revealing that her family has been putting emphasis on board games for entertainment — said that she got her son a “boob puzzle just for fun.”

Designed by Jiggy and illustrated by artist Julia Heffernan, the 450-piece puzzle has a price tag of just $40. It features a watercolor drawing of various female breasts. It also has raving reviews and a five-star rating, with one person writing that they "currently have it hung up in my office/guest room and love it" and that it "reminds me to love myself! Every body is different and beautiful."

The announcement came amid a number of other revelations about Paltrow's time at home as she and her family avoid public spaces as coronavirus cases continue to surge. Joking that "home is where the heart is," she added that "right now, it's also where the work, dates, entertainment, and summer vacation are." The actress said that she's "reset my course a bit to embrace this new normal, and after three and a half months, I've found hacks that make WFH a little less taxing, tips for combating recipe fatigue, ways to move my body and quiet my mind and make sheltering in place feel like a holiday without ever stepping foot on a plane."

In the post, Paltrow, who shares Moses and daughter Apple, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin, discussed her family's time in the kitchen, a place they have been spending more time in given the closure of many restaurants. Recommending different recipes, meal kits, go-to grocery items, and some websites for recipe inspiration, Paltrow said that she has "been trying to support local LA restaurants as much as possible" amid the pandemic. She also revealed that she and her daughter "have been discovering new-to-us products and are finding simple pleasure in seasonal fruit, like cherries and peaches."

Along with board games, Paltrow is also catching up on some reading. The actress "just finished Lost in Ghost Town by Carder Stout and How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang for goop Book Club" and is now planning on reading The Glass Hotel and In the Land of Men. Paltrow is also using this time to "be more consistent about doing some wellness practices that work for me."