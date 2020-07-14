Gwyneth Paltrow Remembers Her and Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Performance of 'Landslide'

✖

Gwyneth Paltrow is remembering Naya Rivera after authorities confirmed that they had recovered Rivera's body from Lake Piru in California, where she had gone missing after going boating with her son last week. Paltrow, who appeared with Rivera on Glee, shared a clip from the show on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a video of the duo's performance of Fleetwood Mac's landslide alongside co-star Heather Morris.

"Remembering beautiful @nayarivera today," Paltrow wrote. "Getting to sing in this trio with her was such a special moment. I am in utter shock and disbelief that someone so full of life and passion and talent is no longer with us. And completely heart broken for her family." Rivera was best known for her role as Santana Lopez on Glee, a character she first portrayed during the show's pilot in 2009. Paltrow guest-starred on the musical series as recurring character Holly Holliday and performed "Landslide" during the show's second season.

The moment was an important one for Santana, whose role on the show grew after she began developing a relationship with Morris' character, Brittany. The trio's performance of "Landslide" was a moment for Santana to declare her love for Brittany, with Holly and her acoustic guitar anchoring the song firmly in a country sound. The scene gave Rivera the opportunity to show a softer side of her character and her own sensibilities as a performer.

Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday after her 4-year-old son Josey was found sleeping in a pontoon that Rivera had rented earlier that day. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said on Monday that Rivera "mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself," referencing what her son had told investigators. CNN reports that Josey told rescuers that he and his mom had been swimming before she hoisted him onto the boat but did not climb back on herself and that he looked back and saw her disappear underneath the water's surface.

The 33-year-old was presumed dead after she went missing and her body was found on Monday after a six-day search. The body will be identified through dental records at the Ventura County Coroner's Office. After Rivera's death was confirmed, a number of her Glee co-stars have been sharing tributes on social media and several actors, as well as members of Rivera's family, visited Lake Piru, where they were photographed holding hands at the water's edge.