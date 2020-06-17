Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Makes Rare Appearance With Mom on the 'Tonight Show'

Just before Gwyneth Paltrow announced the release of her new scented candle called "This Smells Like My Orgasm" her son Moses made a quick appearance during an interview. The Avengers actress was in the middle of an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when her son dropped in real quick and shocked the late-night host when he said that he was 14 years old. Then Fallon asked him how he was coping with quarantine and Moses said he's just trying to "stay happy."

"Moses, how are you buddy? You look great!," Fallon said. The young teen replied with, "I'm good thank you, how are you?" Fallon then mentioned that he was like "a baby" the last time he saw Paltrow's son and was shocked to see how fast he's grown. They went on to chat about what musical instruments he's playing these days saying he went from the piano to the guitar. Fallon was quick to suggest a jam-session once the pandemic lightens up and things resume as normal.

During the same interview, Paltrow announced that her company Goop created a new candle fragrance called "This Smells Like My Orgasm." This comes less than a year after she announced her first oddly named candle titled "This Smells Like My Vagina." As upfront as the names are, fans are in love with them. Her first one sold out twice online, but are now in stock. "The idea was it was sort of punk rock, feminist," she told the late night host. "We have a new one, which actually might be more for you to give to your wife," she continued before holding up the candle to the screen to show him the title of it.

Similar to her "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle, the company's new one sells for $75 and smells of "tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes." She described the candle as "sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive." The unusually named candles all started when she was joking around with perfumer Douglas Little, and thought it would be a bold move if someone actually named a candle that. Turns out, he made the choice for her.

"One day we were smelling different fragrances, joking around, and I said, I smelled something [...] as a joke. But then I was like, 'Wouldn't that be cool if somebody actually had the guts to do that," she explained to Jimmy Kimmel during an interview according to ET. "What a punk rock, feminists statement to have that on your table. And then he made it! I thought he just made me one as a joke, but then the next thing I knew it was on my website."