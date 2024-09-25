Gwen Stefani Fans Think New Song Is About Ex Gavin Rossdale

Is Gwen Stefani throwing shade at ex-husband Gavin Rossdale? Fans think the 54-year-old singer is dropping hints about her marriage to the rocker in the lyrics to her new song "Somebody Else's" off of her upcoming album Bouquet. After the track dropped on Friday, Sept. 20, listeners have been speculating that the No Doubt rocker is going in on her ex.

"I don't know what a heart like mine was doin' in a love like that," Stefani sings at the start of the song. "I don't know what a woman like me was doing with a man like you / But now I got a love so true."

She goes on in the chorus, "You're somebody else's / And it doesn't even break my heart / You're somebody else's / And I pray for them, whoever they are / Every day with you is rock bottom / Leavin' you saved me, my God / Look at me blossom / You're somebody else's problem."

In the song, Stefani refers to her unnamed ex as "fake," "narcissistic" and "semi-psychotic," saying he's "dead to [her]" in the lyrics. "You gaslit my world, it was burning," she sings. "Had to leave before it stopped turning."

Stefani and Rossdale, 58, were married for 13 years before they split in 2015. The exes share three sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16 and Apollo, 10. She also dated No Doubt bandmate Tony Kanal from 1987 to 1994. Following her divorce from Rossdale, Stefani met her now-husband Blake Shelton as competing coaches on The Voice. They began dating in 2015 and tied the knot in July 2021.

Rossdale, who has been dating Xhoana X since 2023, revealed on the March 20 episode of the Amy & T.J. Podcast with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes that his "clearest, simplest shame" was giving his children a "broken home."

(Photo: Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale - Getty Images)

"I never thought I'd ever get divorced. So there's a simple shame in my life," Rossdale said, adding, "I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives. It wasn't fun for me to come from a broken home... It can be quite debilitating for kids... the overriding things is you don't want to let your kids down."

The musician continued, "The biggest thing would be when you see the kids that sometimes there's a loss. It'd be nice if there was more of a connection with the person who made them with me." Seemingly referencing Stefani and Shelton, he added, "I go to a lot of events where there's 'the other team,' so to speak and I just feel really proud of myself in my consistency as a father. I know in my heart that I'm super consistent."