Gavin Rossdale Reveals Why He and Ex Gwen Stefani Don't Co-Parent

Gavin Rossdale recently opened up about fatherhood and revealed why he and ex-wife Gwen Stefani don't co-parent. During an appearance on the Not So Hollywood podcast, the Bush frontman told host Adrianna Costa, "I think you can go one of two ways. You can either do everything together and really co-parent and see how that goes, or you can just parent. And I think we just parent."

"We're really different people" the 57-year-old went on to say. "I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process." Rossdale — who is also dad to Daisy Lowe, 34, whom he shares with ex Pearl Lowe — explained that he feels the unique approach he and Stefani take to parenting will be good for their sons. "What's important is to give them a wide view of things and we definitely have some particularly opposing views," he said, "so I think it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals."

Rossdale and Stefani began dating in the mid-'90s, eventually marrying in 2002. They share three children. Stefani filed for divorce in 2015 and it was finalized one year later. Stefani went on to date her fellow The Voice coach, Blake Shelton. The pair married in 2021.

In 2022, reports popped up that indicated Shelton and Rossdale were feuding over the children Stefani shares with the Bush frontman, but there was no credible confirmation that this was true. According to Suggest, outlets such as the National Enquirer had been running stories that suggested the two men were at odds over fatherhood. However, Suggest was not so sure the rumors had any validity.

Earlier in the year Shelton personally opened up about his relationship with Stefani, and the country music superstar gushed over being a stepfather to her sons. People reports that Shelton gave a wide-ranging interview during the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville and amid the conversation about his career and personal life, the singer pointed out that, initially, Stefani's three sons indicated that they were not sure the relationship would last.

"I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that," Shelton said, referring to the boys' skepticism. However, Shelton was committed to making the boys a priority, as he had the benefit of seeing his own father be a loving stepfather to his older brother. "He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 year old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad," Shelton said. Sadly, Richie died in a car accident in 1990 at the age of 24. "The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]."