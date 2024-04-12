Gwen Stefani Says Split From Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Inspired Her Hit Song 'The Sweet Escape'

The song was released years before the pair split, but Stefani says it was a hint at what was to come.

Art imitates life, and vice versa. And Gwen Stefani says her 2006 hit "The Sweet Escape" is an example of that. In retrospect, she says it predicted her split from her first husband, Gavin Rossdale. "It makes me cry," Stefani said of the song in an interview with NYLON. "I listen to the lyrics of that song, and it's like, 'Whoa!' There was so much loaded f--king stuff in that song that was going on in my private life that it's just crazy. It's foreshadowing the future."

Rossdale and Stefani wed in 2002 before splitting in 2015. They share three children. Their split came amid rumors of Rossdale being unfaithful. Stefani is now married to country singer Blake Shelton, who she met on The Voice.

Rossdale recently opened up about the divorce, saying it was heartbreaking. "I never thought I'd ever get divorced. So there's a simple shame in my life," Rossdale told the former ABC news personalities Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on their podcast Amy & T.J. "I feel bad for my kids, that's it," he said. "I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives. It wasn't fun for me to come from a broken home... It can be quite debilitating for kids... the overriding things is you don't want to let your kids down."

The biggest thing would be when you see the kids that sometimes there's a loss. It'd be nice if there was more of a connection with the person who made them with me." Seemingly speaking about Stefani and her new marriage to Shelton, he added, "I go to a lot of events where there's 'the other team,' so to speak and I just feel really proud of myself in my consistency as a father. I know in my heart that I'm super consistent."