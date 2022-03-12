Gwen Stefani Reflects on ‘Reassessing’ Life After Divorce from Ex Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani took time to “reassess” her life after finalizing her divorce from her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale and reveals it led her down a new path. As she unveils her new makeup line named GXVE, the singer opened up about her previous relationship with Rossdale in her latest interview with Instyle.

“It was a time of reassessing everything that I’ve done,” Stefani remembered. “I wanted to start something that was new, that was mine, that was true to who I am, that was going to be the rest of my life project, that I would be able to be a gift back,” she said.

Stefani and Rossdale were married on Sept. 14, 2002, at St. Paul’s Church in London’s Covent Garden. They welcomed three children together: Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale.

Gwen officially filed for divorce in 2015 after 20 years together. “While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment,” the couple said in an official statement to PEOPLE at the time. She’s since remarried her The Voice co-star Blake Shelton.

As for her makeup line, Stefani also said she was inspired by the idea of giving back. It’s all in the brand’s name, which was partially created from her original signature –– a “G” for Gwen and an “X” for kiss. The rest of the name means to give. “Makeup is so much about giving,” said Stefani. “You wake up and you put a face on to show who you are that day, what you need to face the day, and you don’t really see yourself the rest of the day unless you’re on a Zoom — you just give that to people. And then they take that, you seeing when people show up and they made an effort. It’s like, ‘thank you.’ And I say, ‘you’re welcome, look what I did for you.’”

“It’s going to become this community of people that are like-minded, that love beauty, makeup, self-expression, that are creative, talented, want to share,” Stefani says.