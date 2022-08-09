'Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Deemed Unfit to Stand Trial Following Alleged Burglary

Grease actor Eddie Deezen has been deemed unfit to stand trial in his burglary and trespassing case. Deezen, who played Eugene Felsnic in Grease and Grease 2, was charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing, and one count of disturbing the peace after he allegedly trespassed at a nursing home in April.

Four months after his April 8 arrest, a commitment order obtained by TMZ revealed that the actor, 65, is considered dangerous and poses a threat to himself and those around him. Deezen is said to be undergoing treatment at the Maryland Department of Health, and will not be able to stand trial in his burglary and trespassing case due to a mental-health disorder. Per the commitment order, Deezen will remain at the Maryland Department of Health until the court believes he no longer poses a threat.

The update in Deezen's case comes months after the actor was arrested on April 8 after allegedly trespassing at a private nursing facility. Maryland State Police confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that troopers responded to a trespassing complaint around 9:40 p.m. The actor, who lives in Cumberland, Maryland, allegedly arrived at the nursing home and was asked to leave and not come back during the day. However, Deezen returned to the home later that night and managed to get into a room before a woman told him to leave, though he refused.

"According to a preliminary investigation, a female opened the door, and Deezen pushed his way inside," Maryland State Police revealed in a statement. "She advised Deezen made unwanted entry into the residence and almost made it into one of the residence's rooms before they were able to get him to exit the residence. She advised Deezen then went outside but refused to leave the property, which is posted with a no trespassing sign."

The alleged victim told police officers that Deezen had visited her several times before. Per police, there had been "several issues with Deezen leaving items at the residence and various types of notes with the items." A man living near the nursing home said security cameras showed the actor approaching his property on other occasions. At the time of his arrest, those close to Deezen told TMZ the actor was battling personal issues and his family was trying to help him.

Deezen, who in 2021 was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and trespassing, played Eugene Felsnic in Grease and Grease 2. He also starred in WarGames, Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird, Beverly Hills Vamp, Rock-a-Doodle, Spy Hard, and The Polar Express. He is also known as the voice of several characters in animated shows including Duckman, Dexter's Laboratory, Timon & Pumbaa, Johnny Bravo, and Kim Possible.