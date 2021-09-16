‘Grease’ Actor Arrested After Throwing Items at Police During Restaurant Disturbance

Eddie Deezen faces charges of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing after police were called to a restaurant in LaVale, Maryland, Thursday afternoon upon reports that he was making a scene. The actor, best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in the original Grease, reportedly refused to leave the restaurant, according to TMZ, and caused chaos when officers did arrive.

Law enforcement officials claim that when deputies arrived, Deezen hid behind a woman in a booth, refusing orders from police to leave the establishment. Being forcibly removed by police, Deezen threw numerous items at the arresting officers, including plates, bowls and food, hitting one of the deputies with one of the throws.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Deezen previously engaged in bizarre restaurant behavior back in June, when he posted a lengthy Facebook rant about a waitress who served him every week at lunch, talking about her appearance in an inappropriate way and speaking angrily over the fact that some days she didn’t wear fake eyelashes, which he thought were attractive.

The waitress would go on to call out Deezen for harassing her on social media, calling him a “f-ing creep” and revealing he repeatedly asked her co-workers for her schedule and would leave the restaurant if she did not look how he wanted her to. “Eddie Deezen is a f-ing CREEP who comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and I’m not wearing makeup HE LEAVES,” the server wrote on Twitter. “And this grown a- old man has the balls to post this on Facebook about me I’m losing my mind.”

After that tweet went viral, Deezen’s public relations manager, Steve Joiner, dropped the actor as a client, calling what he did “very creepy” and wrong. “It’s creepy what he did. It’s very creepy. It’s very wrong,” he told Fox News at the time. “I think it’s immoral. I think it’s sexist and it’s unconscionable. All this young lady is trying to do is work support herself, and the last thing she needs is a grown man in his 60s doing something like that.”