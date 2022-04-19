'Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Arrested After Allegedly Forcing His Way Into Nursing Home

✖

Grease actor Eddie Deezen was arrested again earlier this month. He allegedly forced his way into a Maryland nursing home on April 8 and refused to leave when an employee told him to. Deezen, 65, was previously arrested for assault and disorderly conduct in September 2021 after he refused to leave a Maryland restaurant.

Deezen allegedly arrived at the nursing home and was asked to leave during the day. He returned that night and managed to get into a room before a woman told him to leave. He refused to do so, Maryland State Police said, reports TMZ. He was arrested when police officers arrived.

The alleged victim told police officers that Deezen had visited her several times before. He allegedly left her items and notes at her home. A man living near the nursing home said security cameras showed the actor approaching his property on other occasions. One night, the man heard something outside and saw Deezen on video trying to open his door and called the police.

Deezen was charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing, and one count of disturbing the peace. He is still in police custody. People close to Dezeen said he is battling personal issues, and his family is trying to help him, according to TMZ.

"According to a preliminary investigation, a female opened the door, and Deezen pushed his way inside," Maryland State Police told PEOPLE. "She advised Deezen made unwanted entry into the residence and almost made it into one of the residence's rooms before they were able to get him to exit the residence. She advised Deezen then went outside but refused to leave the property, which is posted with a no trespassing sign."

In 2021, Dezeen was involved in two bizarre incidents in Maryland. In June, a waitress accused Deezen of harassment after he published a strange Facebook rant about her eyelashes. The waitress called Deezen a "f—ing creep," accusing him of calling her co-workers to find out her schedule and refusing to go back to the restaurant if she did not wear makeup. Deezen later accused the woman of cyberbullying. His public relations manager, Steve Joiner, dropped Deezen as a client, calling his actions "very creepy" and "very wrong."

In September 2021, Deezen was arrested at a LaVale, Maryland restaurant. He allegedly caused a scene, and police were called. When they arrived, he refused to leave and began throwing plates, bowls, food, and other items at the responding officers. He was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

Deezen played Eugene Felsnic in Grease and Grease 2. He also starred in WarGames, Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird, Beverly Hills Vamp, Rock-a-Doodle, Spy Hard, and The Polar Express. He voiced dozens of characters in animated shows, including Duckman, Dexter's Laboratory, Timon & Pumbaa, Johnny Bravo, and Kim Possible.