Grammys 2022: Billie Eilish Pays Quiet Tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins During Performance

Billie Eilish delivered an intense musical performance at the 2022 Grammys and, during it, the singer paid a quiet tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. On Sunday night, Eilish took the Grammy stage to perform “Happier Than Ever,” the title track from her 2021 album of the same name. While performing, Eilish wore a black t-shirt with Hawkins’ image on it, and his last name emblazoned on the back, as a memorial to the iconic musician.

Hawkins died on March 25 — in Bogotá, Colombia — ahead of a concert the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform. The terrible news of Hawkins’ death was first revealed by the band, who issued a statement on social media that evening. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Notably, The Foo Fighters won three awards at the 2022 Grammys, sweeping the categories they were nominated in. The band won best rock performance for the song “Making a Fire,” best rock song for “Waiting On a War,” and best rock album for Medicine at Midnight. Both songs are from the 2021 album.

In addition to Eilish’s memorial, Hawkins’ death brought out artists from all over to mourn, with many taking to Twitter and Instagram to express their sorrow. “I just found out through my team that a legend has passed today so I just want to send love and healing to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins and the Foo Fighters. Rest in peace to a man with a beautiful young heart and wicked talent,” tweeted pop star Doja Cat.

“Still processing the terrible news about Taylor Hawkins. Such a wonderful and crazily talented man.Thinking now about his family, his band,and his good friend Dave,” wrote former late-night host Conan O’Brien. Weezer added, “We are terribly sorry to learn of the loss of our friend and musical brother Taylor Hawkins. So sorry to his family, Dave and the Foo family, and to the legions of his fans. Like everyone who knew him, we loved him. Rock Music wont be the same without him.” At this time, few official details about Hawkins’ death have been reported.