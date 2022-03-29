Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham’s Son Reacts to Taylor Hawkins’ Death

The death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has prompted many memorials, including one from Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham’s son, Jason. Taking to Instagram, Jason shared a video of Hawkins drumming on a set of upright tom drums. The appears to be a video that Jason filmed himself.

In the post caption, Jason wrote, “10 mins before showtime tonight I was informed about the loss of a dear friend, amazing drummer, one hell of a singer and the first guy to respond in the lock down to join in a multi drummer Bonzo Montreux.” He then added, “I’m devastated, god speed and give my ole man a hug for me.” John Bonham, Jason’s father, was the original drummer for Led Zeppelin, and is considered to be one of the greatest rock drummers of all-time. Sadly, Bonham died in 1980, at the age of 32. His death was ruled accidental by way of pulmonary aspiration.

The terrible news of Hawkins’ death was first revealed by the band, who issued a statement on social media Friday evening. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins’ death brought out artists from all over to mourn, with many taking to Twitter and Instagram to express their sorrow. “I just found out through my team that a legend has passed today so I just want to send love and healing to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins and the Foo Fighters. Rest in peace to a man with a beautiful young heart and wicked talent,” tweeted pop star Doja Cat.

“Still processing the terrible news about Taylor Hawkins. Such a wonderful and crazily talented man.Thinking now about his family, his band,and his good friend Dave,” wrote former late night host Conan O’Brien. Weezer added, “We are terribly sorry to learn of the loss of our friend and musical brother Taylor Hawkins. So sorry to his family, Dave and the Foo family, and to the legions of his fans. Like everyone who knew him, we loved him. Rock Music wont be the same without him.” At this time, few official details about Hawkins’ death have been reported.