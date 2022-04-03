Grammys 2022: Every Epic Moment From Years Past

The 2022 Grammy Awards are just hours away, and we can’t wait to see what will happen on music’s biggest night. It’s sure to be a memorable night, which you can stream on Paramount+ and services like FuboTV.

From Beyoncé‘s epic medley with Prince to the time when Pink dazzled the audience with stunning acrobatics, the Grammy Awards always give us something to remember. Scroll through to see just a few of the most iconic moments from the annual show over the years, in no particular order.

Lady Gaga – “Born This Way”

Lady Gaga arrived on the red carpet in 2011 inside of a giant egg, later exiting the vessel during her performance of her empowerment anthem “Born This Way.”

P!nk – “Glitter in the Air”

https://youtu.be/AanCIIJqvWI

Pink awed everyone when she performed her song “Glitter in the Air” while literally in the air 2010, performing breathtaking aerial gymnastics while showing off her impressive pipes as water sprayed.

Prince and Beyoncé – Medley

Beyoncé and Prince electrified the Grammy stage with a medley of Prince’s hits in 2004. The two performed a tribute to Purple Rain, complete with guitar solos from the late Purple One and typically stellar dance moves from Beyoncé.

Jennifer Hudson – “I Will Always Love You”

Just one day after Whitney Houston passed away, Jennifer Hudson performed a powerful tribute to the late icon at the 2012 ceremony, singing Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” which Houston recorded for the soundtrack of The Bodyguard and made one of the biggest songs in the world.

Christina Aguilera – “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”

Christina Aguilera showed off her vocal prowess with her powerful performance of “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” as a tribute to the late James Brown in 2007.

Michael Jackson – “The Way You Make Me Feel,” “Man in the Mirror”

The late Michael Jackson cemented his status as one of the best with his 1988 Grammy performance, which featured his hits “The Way You Make Me Feel” and “Man in the Mirror.” Clad in a simple blue shirt, the King of Pop let his legendary dance moves do the talking.

Adele – “Rolling in the Deep”

Adele received a standing ovation after her 2012 performance of “Rolling in the Deep.” The singer had just come back from vocal chord surgery and would go on to win six awards that night.

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well”

Taylor Swift took the stage in 2014 to deliver a powerful performance of her song “All Too Well,” including a series of well-executed hair tosses as she performed the emotional ballad at a piano.

Gorillaz and Madonna – “Feel Good Inc” / “Hung Up”

Things got holographic at the 2006 awards when Gorillaz — the collaboration between Damon Albarn and cartoonist Jamie Hewlett — performed their hit “Feel Good Inc.” The group was later joined by Madonna, who performed her song “Hung Up.”

Beyonce and Tina Turner – “Proud Mary”

In 2008, Beyonce teamed up with Tina Turner to deliver a rousing performance of the latter diva’s Grammy-winning classic, “Proud Mary,” with coordinating silver outfits to boot.

Daft Punk, Pharrell, Nile Rodgers and Stevie Wonder – “Get Lucky”

The now-defunct Daft Punk, Pharrell, Nile Rogers and Stevie Wonder teamed up for an epic performance of Daft Punk and Pharrell’s “Get Lucky” that had the 2014 audience on its feet.

Elton John and Miley Cyrus – “Tiny Dancer”

Elton John and Miley Cyrus teamed up in 2012 for a rendition of John’s hit “Tiny Dancer,” with John at the piano in one of his signature bedazzled ensembles and Cyrus standing by in a ball gown.

As previously noted, the Grammy Awards airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.