'Good Morning America': Movers Spotted at Amy Robach's Former Home

It looks like Amy Robach is on the move amid the scandal involving her Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes. Hello Magazine reported that Robach recently returned to the apartment that she previously shared with her estranged husband, Andrew Shue. The publication pointed out that movers also appeared at the residence and could be seen carrying out various pieces of furniture.

Robach was reportedly seen near her old apartment a couple of days before Christmas as movers were removing items including a blue couch. She was joined by a friend and the pair sipped on coffees during the excursion. The GMA anchor used to share the New York City residence with her estranged husband, Shue. But, clearly, there are some significant changes going on in their household at this time.

Amy Robach seen stopping by her marital home while movers clear out the last of her belongings https://t.co/XPKyXe915y pic.twitter.com/czVFmvyw1E — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 22, 2022

Robach and Shue wed in 2010. Even though the news of Robach's alleged romantic relationship with Holmes went public recently, she and Shue have reportedly been close to finalizing their split. According to PEOPLE, the pair was about ready to settle their divorce before this latest scandal broke. A source told the publication, "They were waiting on [the settlement] to tell people. The whole point of why she waited to share the news that her marriage was over: she went to [divorce] mediation." The insider also claimed that Robach and Shue's split was a long time coming, adding, "The woman had cancer for a long time. She was very preoccupied with that. Stuff with her and Andrew was difficult starting early summer this year and they had issues before."

In addition to dealing with the ramifications that this scandal has on her personal life, Robach is also taking some time away from GMA. Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, previously told staffers that Robach and Holmes would remain off the air as the network decides its next course of action. At the time, Godwin also stressed that the two anchors did not violate company policy.

She later issued a subsequent message informing staffers that Holmes and Robach would be off the air as ABC conducts an "internal review" into the situation. Her statement read, "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."