Golden Globes 2021: Jodie Foster Thanks Aaron Rodgers in Her Acceptance Speech

✖

Jodie Foster won a Golden Globe Award on Sunday night and sent a message to Aaron Rodgers during her acceptance speech. The 58-year-old actress won Best Actress for a Supporting Role for her role in The Mauritanian, and toward the end of her speech, Foster said she loves the Green Bay Packers quarterback along with her wife and her dog. Yahoo Entertainment caught up with Foster in the virtual press room who explained why she loves Rodgers.

“I am huge Packers fan," Foster said. "In fact, I just got a very cute video from Aaron Rodgers, where he says he’s going to get me back. So I’m looking forward to this. We’ll see who wins." Rodgers is currently engaged to Shailene Woodley, who stars in The Mauritanian with Foster. Because of that, the internet suggested that Foster was the one to set up Rodgers with Woodley. But Foster set the record straight on that theory.

Jodie Foster wins the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/UZlX7q7lu3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

“I did not set up Shailene and Aaron, I have never met Aaron Rodgers,” Foster told Yahoo. “But it is possible that I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers. And sometimes I can talk a little too much about that. So of course Shailene was very aware of my enthusiasm for the team.”

Foster's comments come after she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and claimed Rodgers thanked her after winning the NFL MVP award for the third time in his career. "You see, he said 'my team,' even though he said 'off the field.' That makes me a Green Bay Packer," Foster told host Jimmy Kimmel. "People keep saying to me, 'No, Jodie, that does not mean you're part of the team.' But it does mean I'm part of the team." Foster was then asked if she knew Rodgers. She said no, but, "He just knows I'm his biggest fan."

Rodgers' announcement of his engagement to Woodley caught everyone by surprise as it comes after breaking up with Danica Patrick in July 2020. Woodley confirmed the engagement on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, saying, "Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while."