Glenn Close Censored for Swearing During Live Golden Globes Speech

Glenn Close’s colorful language during her 2025 Golden Globes presentation speech got her into trouble with the CBS censors. The three-time Golden Globes winner, 77, stepped up to the mic at the Beverly Hilton Hotel to present the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama near the end of last night’s show, but viewers didn’t get to hear all of her speech after the actress was censored when she swore.

“One of my most treasured possessions is a letter that Katherine Hepburn wrote to me, in which she described what we all do as this ‘terrible profession,’ ‘this terrifying profession,’ and, let’s face it, this delicious way to spend your life,” Close began her speech after being introduced by Nikki Glaser, who hosted the 82nd Annual Golden Globes Awards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, viewers watching the broadcast from home missed out on much of the remainder of the Fatal Attraction star’s speech, as the broadcast briefly cut its audio feed, leaving many to wonder what exact Close said.

Footage of Close’s complete speech — including the moment of profanity that led to the CBS censors being put to work, one of just several instances of audio being cut that impacted other stars like Seth Rogan and Zoe Saldaña – was later uploaded to YouTube, revealing that Close went on to state, “We are all so f–ing blessed and lucky to be together in this room.”

Close went on to present the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama to The Brutalist. The Brady Corbet-directed and produced epic period drama about visionary architect László Toth was nominated in the category alongside A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, and September 5.

The Brutalist proved to be the night’s big winner. In addition to its win the Best Motion Picture – Drama category, the film also took home awards in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama category for Adrien Brody for his portrayal of László Tóth and Best Director — Motion Picture category for Corbet. During his acceptance speech, Corbet paid special tribute to Aubrey Plaza’s late husband, Jeff Baena, who died on Friday, Jan. 3 at the age of 47. The cause of death was listed as suicide. At the end of his speech, Corbet said, “Finally, tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family.” Plaza had been scheduled to present an award at the ceremony, but did not attend.