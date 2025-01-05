Aubrey Plaza’s Husband Jeff Baena’s Cause of Death Revealed

Indie director Jeff Baena’s cause of death has been revealed after the initial headlines shocked fans on Saturday morning. According to Deadline, The Little Hours director died after committing suicide.

The outlet cites the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s report, noting that Baena was found at his residence and took his life by hanging. He was 47.

Baena is also the husband of actress Aubrey Plaza and has been the director for many of her films, including The Little Hours and Life After Beth. He’s also known for directing Horse Girl and Spin Me Round with Alison Brie, co-writing I Heart Huckabees, and working with both Robert Zemeckis and David O. Russell to begin his career.

Many tributes for the director were shared in the wake of the tragic news breaking. Comedian and podcast host Marc Maron called him a “true artist and sweet guy,” while the Sundance Film Festival offered a touching memorial.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Jeff Baena for sharing his stories and contributing to the lasting memories we’ve built together. Jeff, we’ll miss your wit, humor, and daring vision. Rest in peace, friend,” the festival wrote in a statement.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.