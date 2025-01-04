Aubrey Plaza’s Husband Jeff Baena Has Died

Jeff Baena, the film director and husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, has died, according to Deadline and TMZ. He was 47.

TMZ’s law enforcement sources claim he died by suicide. Baena’s assistant found his body at a Los Angeles residence on Friday morning around 10:30 a.m. Deadline‘s Mike Fleming Jr. reports that “circumstances of his passing are unclear” and that “the family is devastated and asks for privacy at this difficult time.”

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza attend Lisa Edelstein’s Birthday Party at Private Residence on May 21, 2016 in Silverlake, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Baena and Plaza began dating in 2011, with the pair tying the knot in 2021. Plaza, an actress in NBC’s Parks and Recreation and HBO’s The White Lotus, has not issued a public statement as of press time.

The late director helmed and wrote several beloved movies over the past decade, including several collaborations with actress Alison Brie, including her 2020 Netflix movie Horse Girl and the 2022 comedy Spin Me Round. He worked with Plaza on numerous occasions, as well, with Plaza first starring as the zombie lead in his comedy Life After Beth. They worked together again on Joshy, The Little Hours (also starring Brie) and Spin Me Round.

Baena also co-write the 2004 comedy I Heart Huckabees, directed by David O. Russell, and the Showtime series Cinema Toast.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.