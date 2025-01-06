Glen Powell Brought 2 Very Special Guests to the Golden Globes

Glen Powell continued his tradition of bringing his parents to his red-carpet appearances, posing alongside them as he arrived at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. His mother, Cyndy, and father, Glen Powell Sr., were all smiles on the red carpet as they made their way inside at the event.

Powell was also fending off flirtations from Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser, who mentioned her crush on the Twisters star during her monologue. Her boyfriend should feel good about it, too, since he earned the comparison to Powell, or at least got some notoriety as the stand-in.

Powell is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Richard Linklater’s Hit Man. The film was an entertaining showcase for Powell, though it didn’t get the legs it deserved due to its home on Netflix. Still, Powell made an obvious impact.

His parents left their signs at home this time around, though. At the premiere for Hit Man, they both held up signs saying, “Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen” and, “It’s never gonna happen.”

Powell has been on a roll since his memorable Top Gun: Maverick appearance, bolstered by his charming promotional appearances. He has a genuine quality that audiences enjoy.