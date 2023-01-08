Gisele Bündchen Returns to Work in Wake of Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen has returned to the spotlight. A new campaign with Louis Vuitton marks the supermodel's first since splitting from Tom Brady. Louis Vuitton shared a video starring Bündchen on Instagram as part of the eye-catching new campaign. With a swirl of colorful dots and the sounds of The Rolling Stones' "She's Like a Rainbow," the Brazilian supermodel carries purses from Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection while topless and in jeans. The new campaign also features Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington, Devon Aoki, Natalia Vodianova, and Liya Kebede. The collaboration marks the fashion house's second with the celebrated artist. "Blending the creativity of Yayoi Kusama and the savoir-faire of Louis Vuitton, the new collection reinterprets the Maison's iconic pieces, infused with the artist's signature motifs," states Louis Vuitton's website. "Celebrating art, audacity, and craftsmanship, Kusama's Painted Dots, Metal Dots, Infinity Dots, and Psychedelic Flower enliven the universe of Louis Vuitton."

Bündchen and Brady, who are parents to Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, announced their divorce was made in October. The supermodel has been increasing her presence in the fashion industry ever since. In December, she attended the 60th-anniversary dinner of jewelry brand Vivara in São Paulo. The model, who has worked with Vivara multiple times, posted videos on her Instagram Story of herself in a car on the way to the event, as well as videos from inside the event. The overseas outing was six weeks after Bündchen's divorce from Brady was finalized, following 13 years of marriage. Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, the petition for the dissolution of marriage was filed and finalized on Oct. 28 in Glades County, Fla. The paperwork officially declared the marriage as dissolved and "irretrievably broken." Additionally, both parties "are not filing any of their financial disclosures with the Court. "At the time, both the model and the athlete took to social media to share statements about their split. Bünchen's message began, "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart."

She continued, "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you." In his own post, Brady referred to the decision to end their marriage as "painful and difficult." He wrote, "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together." The quarterback continued, "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."