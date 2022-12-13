Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce



Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.

The appearance comes nearly two months after Bündchen announced that she and Brady are going their separate ways. "With much gratitude, for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote in her Instagram Story in October. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Gisele Bündchen glitters in gold on first red carpet since Tom Brady divorce https://t.co/BlrixwucgS pic.twitter.com/7XJg6U2jMj — Page Six (@PageSix) December 13, 2022

Brady, 45, also went to social media to share the news. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," he wrote in an Instagram Story. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen and Brady married in 2009 and share daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 12. Brady is also father to 15-year-old Jack whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan. There were reports that issues with the marriage began when Brady decided to return to the NFL this year after announcing his retirement following the 2021 season. Those reports have not been confirmed, but Brady admitted that his personal life impacted his play on the field.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," he said on the Let's Go! podcast. Brady also said "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well. And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way."