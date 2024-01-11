Tom Brady Reacts to Bill Belichick Leaving New England Patriots

Bill Belichick is no longer the head coach of the New England Patriots as he decided to part ways with the team after 24 seasons. This led to Tom Brady going to Instagram and sharing a heartfelt message to the 71-year-old coach as he played under Belichick from 2000 to 2019.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have played for the best coach in the history of the NFL," Brady wrote. "He was a great leader for the organization, and for all of the players who played for him. We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate. he worked every day to help us achieve the ultimate goal, in the ultimate team sport. And, although we were successful, some of the greatest lessons I learned were in the moments where we faced the most challenging adversities. He set the tone for the organization to never falter in the face of adversity, and to do what we could do, and what was in our control, which was to go out and DO OUR JOB."

Brady continued: "I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick. I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next." Brady and Belichick are the greatest QB-coach duo in NFL history based on their accomplishments. During their time with the Patriots, the two appeared in nine Super Bowls and won six of them. And when Brady became the starting QB in 2001, the Patriots only missed the playoffs twice during his run with the team.

Belichick talked about his departure during a press conference on Thursday. He thanked team owner Robert Kraft and his family for their support, saying: "We had a vision of building a championship football team that has exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations. I'm very proud of that. I'll always have those great memories, will carry those with me the rest of my life," per ESPN.

During the press conference, Kraft explained why parting ways with Belichick was the right move. "Well, the last three years have been pretty tough, I know for our dedicated fans and myself. In life, I just learned things happen, and our family is the custodian of this asset – the New England Patriots – and we know how important it is to the psyche of the community," he said. "And, what's gone on here the last three, four years isn't what we want, so we have a responsibility to do what we can to fix it to the best of our ability."