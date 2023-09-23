Gisele Bundchen Reflects on Tom Brady Divorce: 'Not What I Dreamed Of'

Gisele Bündchen shares how she came to terms with her divorce from Tom Brady in a new clip from an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning's Lee Cowan. In the conversation, Bündchen, 43, delves into one of the most public facets of her life: her marriage to Brady. After spending 16 years together, their divorce became one of the biggest stories in the world.

"I mean, it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," the model said. "My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart. I mean, he's the father of my kids, you know? So, I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children."

It is a moment of grace as Bündchen opens her heart in a powerful and touching way. Despite the dissolution of her marriage, she has gained valuable knowledge and experiences, as well as healthy children. The former couple shares two children: son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady also has a son, Jack, 16, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

During the interview, Bündchen also offers some interesting insights into her childhood, family, and life away from the public eye. A new sense of purpose and platform has been given to her through her role as a wellness ambassador for Gaia Herbs, and she explains how adopting a healthier lifestyle has transformed as well as saved her life.

"I just think now I'm allowing myself to come out as Gisele versus as 'her,'" she says. "I don't have to play a character. I can be me. And that's liberating." Overall, Bündchen revels in how she has undergone a personal transformation. "I'm in a different place in my life. I'm able to choose more of what I want," she admits. "I think before I was more surviving, and now I'm living, which is different."

In October 2022, Bündchen and Brady announced the end of their 13-year marriage in an "amicable" manner. In a statement, Bündchen said at the time, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always." The CBS News Sunday Morning interview with Bündchen will air Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.