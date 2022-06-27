'General Hospital' Stars Support Jack Wagner at Son Harrison's Funeral

General Hospital stars Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner tragically lost their son Harrison in June, after he was found dead in a Los Angles parking lot. His cause of death was reported related to substance addiction. Now, Entertainment Tonight reports that the former couple's soap opera co-stars have been showing them incredible support, which includes attending Harrison's funeral. According to the outlet, actress Kelly Thiebaud stated the General Hospital family was present for the memorial.

ET also reported that General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn had "been in contact with Kristina since the tragedy," and quoted Laura Wright as stating that the Wagners have not yet returned to set, but assured that the cast "will be there with open arms" once they do. Grahn added of Kristina, "She is remarkably strong and she's an exemplary mother." She also said, "It was a very challenging to have a son that has an addiction. That is a disease. They both handle it very well, but Kristina I admire her very much and she's doing really well, under the circumstances. Very strong."

Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner married in 1993, after dating for a few years. They share two sons together: Peter, born in 1990, and Harrison, born in 1994. Jack also has an older daughter, Kerry, from a previous relationship, per Us Weekly. The Wagner's divorced in 2006. Harrison was 27 years old at the time of his death.

Following Harrison's death, Jack and Kristina joined together to set up the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund. In a description of the non-profit on its official website, the organization states, "The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply."

The statement adds, "We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it." In addition to helping recovering addicts get education assistance, the fund will also donate "money towards helping young men pay rent, or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford care at the New Life House, which is a recovery community."