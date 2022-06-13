New Details About 'General Hospital' Star Jack Wagner's Son Harrison's Death Revealed

✖

Harrison Wagner, the son of General Hospital stars Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner, died following a battle with addiction. Days after Wagner's death last week, his parents honored their son with the creation of The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund, revealing the 27-year-old's cause of death in a statement posted to the fund's website.

Announcing the scholarship fund, the New Life House website states, "are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it." Further details regarding Wagner's death were not provided, and the medical examiner has yet to release the official cause of death. The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at 5:14 a.m. on Monday June 6 after he was found dead in a Los Angeles parking, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner previously confirmed. At the time of initial reporting, Wagner's death was said to be under investigation. Per a Wednesday, 8 statement to PEOPLE from a spokesperson for the L.A. Coroner's Office, Wagner's cause of death is "deferred."

"Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies," the spokesperson explained. "Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

Harrison is Jack and Kristina's youngest son. The former couple, who were married from 1993 to 2006, are also parents to a 31-year-old son named Peter. Jack also has a daughter, Kerry, from a previous relationship. The former couple has not released a public statement regarding their son's death, though they have set up the scholarship fund in his honor. In a social media tribute, Wagner's older brother shared a gallery of photos of himself and his younger brother, writing, "always with you."

Per the New Life House website, the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created to remember Wagner, who was described as "a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in." The page added that Wagner "left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply." Funds donated to the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund "will be used to directly help young men pay their rent or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford their care at New Life House."