Harrison Wagner, Son of Soap Opera Legends Jack and Kristina Wagner, Dead at 27

Harrison Wagner, the son of General Hospital stars Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner died on Monday. He was 27. Wagner was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot, according to the Los Angeles County case report. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner told The Sun Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:14 a.m. His cause of death is under investigation.

Wagner published his final Instagram post on May 22, sharing a picture of himself setting at a Los Angeles street corner. "Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts," he captioned the post.

Since news of Wagner's death broke, his parents' fans shared their condolences with his family. "RIP, Harrison! I'm so sorry for your loss. Prayers for your mom, dad, and brother," one person wrote. "Praying for your family and that all of you find the peace and comfort that you need," another added. "So sad! Gone too soon! Sending Prayers to your Mom and Dad and your brother and family and friends... Heartbreaking," another fan wrote.

Wagner and his brother, Peter, 32, both appeared in Kristina's latest Instagram post on May 20. She shared a photo from Wagner Ranch, to which they said goodbye to. "We'll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead," she wrote of the ranch.

Wagner struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, Jack revealed in 2016 when Wagner went missing for a week. "I fear for my youngest son's safety. Harrison has struggled with drugs and alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He's relapsed and is MIA five days," Jack tweeted. A few days later, Wagner reconnected with his family.

"Harrison's been in touch. He's 21 and in charge of his life. Thank you for the love and prayers. Please continue to share your struggles, it helps us all," Jack tweeted in 2016. "I encourage you all to continue to share your struggles. Giving voice to what we struggle with is the first step to finding a solution."

Jack, 62, is best known for playing Frisco Jones on General Hospital from 1984 to 1991 and 1994 to 1995. Kristina, 59, has played Felicia Jones on the ABC soap opera since 1984. Jack and Kristina were married from 1993 to 2006. Jack also has a daughter, Kerry, whom he met for the first time in 2011 when she was 23. Their meeting was part of Jack's story on Dancing With the Stars in 2012.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.

