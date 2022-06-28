'General Hospital' Star Cameron Mathison Gives Health Update Amid Cancer Battle

General Hospital star Cameron Mathison has given fans a health update amid his battle with kidney cancer. The actor attended the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, he told PEOPLE that he is currently working with a health coach to help him in this new part of his journey. Fans will remember that back in 2019, Mathison had to undergo surgery for his illness. "I work with a health coach now," he said, "I thought I knew a lot about what I was doing in the right and the wrong ways or whatever, but in the last year, I'd say, maybe 14 months, I've learned more about my own specific health challenges and growth than I have probably in decades before that."

The 52-year-old Hallmark Channel star, then added that his recovery journey has been a "good" experience so far. Mathison also opened up about how the health scare has impacted his outlook on life. "The way that it's changed, it's increased my desire and my willingness and my effort and motivation to help others and to spread the word and just to be a benefit," he said. "I got so much help through my journey, and it's like, not everybody has that." "I just try to do what I can and volunteer and do things, so it's really shifted that," he continued. "Also, a level of more gratitude in my life here."

Back in September 2019, Mathison took to social media to share his cancer diagnosis with fans, writing in a post, "There are many reasons I love social media, staying connected with you all, sharing fun experiences... well this time I'm asking for your help." He continued, "About a month ago, I had an MRI for some gut issues I've been having, and during that MRI they found a tumor on my right kidney. It's consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma ... or kidney cancer." Mathison then added, "The good news is that it hasn't spread to any other organs. They say my healthy lifestyle and diet has no doubt helped keep it from growing and spreading to other areas, as doctors think it's been growing in me for minimum 10 years."

Mathison eventually had surgery to remove the cancer, and told PopCulture.com exclusively in 2020, "Well, it's definitely perspective-shifting for sure. There's this kind of like, lack of being able to accept reality because it's just so shocking over-and-over again. Honestly, what I do is I just really upped my gratitude, really upped my ability to be kind and present and compassionate and loving."