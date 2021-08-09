Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney Reunite in New Hallmark Movie (Exclusive)

✖

Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney are back together for their new Hallmark movie, Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, marking the dynamic team-up as the pair's first time co-starring with one another in almost five years. With chemistry that makes it seem like they never left each other's side, the two actors played prominent roles for the network in the popular series, Murder, She Baked from 2015 to 2017. But since going their separate ways, viewers were more than ready to see them reunite on screen. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Sweeney and Mathison had nothing but great things to say about their reunion and how it felt as if nothing had changed all this time later.

"Oh my gosh, it was so much fun," Sweeney gushed when asked what it was like being able to act with her friend again. "It's funny because in the prep, thinking about doing this movie again, there was no part of me that hesitated like, 'Oh I wonder what it will be like' or 'will it be weird, it's been so long,' like, I just knew it would go well. I had one hundred percent confidence that it would be as if no time had passed." The actress felt that spoke volumes to how "great" Mathison is not only as an actor but as a co-star and friend.

The two have reprised their roles from Murder, She Baked as Hannah Swensen and Mike, respectively. Mathison admits that he didn't know if it would ever happen again and for this to have come to fruition, has him over the moon. "I will say in that first night though, I was so excited to be back. I've been looking forward to it. I actually wasn't sure if it would ever happen, so I was so excited to be back in this character with Ali and the gang, and I was bouncing off the walls," he explained.

Much like Sweeney, Mathison also felt as if it was incredibly easy to jump back into the role alongside the actress. "It was literally the first scene being back, and Ali's been working on this for weeks and weeks and months before. I step on set after my quarantine, they've been shooting for a couple of days already," he said. "No hesitation, it's just literally the stepping back into something so comfortable and so fun [...] we can read each other and there was no hesitation."

While the film premiered on Aug. 8 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, there are plenty more days ahead where fans can check out their new film together by clicking here, in case anyone missed it the first time. Check out the next airing on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT only on Hallmark.