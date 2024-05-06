'General Hospital' Actress Haley Pullos Headed to Jail After DUI Crash

The actress will also have to serve five years probation and 200 hours of community service and was ordered to pay more than $8,000 in restitution to the injured driver.

Haley Pullos is behind bars following her 2023 DUI crash. Appearing in a Pasadena court on April 29, exactly one year after her arrest, the General Hospital star, 25, was sentenced to 90 days in jail for her involvement in a wrong-way crash on a Los Angeles freeway.

Although Pullos was initially charged with, and pleaded not guilty to, one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher, and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run following the April 2023 accident on the 134 freeway, the actress struck a deal with LA's District Attorney, according to the Daily Mail. Under the terms of the deal, Pullos pleaded no contest to driving under the influence with .08 BAC causing bodily injury, with the other two charges being dropped.

Pullos, who was ordered t o pay $8,260 in restitution to 23-year-old Courtney Wilder, was handcuffed in the courtroom and surrendered to 90 days in Pasadena City Jail, Entertainment Tonight confirmed. After serving time behind bars, the actress will return to court on July 29 for a sentencing hearing. At that time, she will be placed on five years probation, ordered to serve 200 hours of community service, and have her driver's license suspended for a year. The Daily Mail reports that under the terms of the deal, Pullos must also stay in a drug and alcohol rehab program, which she has already been attending for several months, for a yet to be determined amount of time.

"Haley is very grateful to the court for a minimum sentence and for recognizing her remorse and the strides she has made in her sobriety," Pullos' attorney Mark Daniel Melnick told PEOPLE.

The April 20 hearing came after Pullos was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Pasadena, California on April 29, 2023. The actress was accused of driving her 2019 Ford westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with another vehicle. Both Pullos and the other driver suffered major injuries and were hospitalized, with the jaws of life having to be used to extract Pullos from her car. Officers said they found marijuana edibles and tequila at the scene of the crash, and Pullos also allegedly showed "clear signs of intoxication."

In addition to her sentencing, Pullos is also facing a lawsuit from the other driver, who said the actress "acted maliciously and without any regard for the safety of others, as evidenced by her rage when she was pulled from her vehicle by first responders." Wilder, who was hospitalized in critical condition, is suing Pullos for damages. Responding to the lawsuit, Pullos' legal team denied "generally and specifically each and every allegation" Wilder made.

Following the crash, Pullos took a leave of absence from General Hospital. She starred on the show as Molly Lansing-Davis since 2009 and received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her work on the soap in 2015. Since her stepping away from General Hospital, her character has been recast several times.