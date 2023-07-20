Haley Pullos' 'General Hospital' Character Recast Again Following DUI Arrest

General Hospital has recast the role of Molly Lansing-Davis for the second time in just as many months. After actress Holiday Mia Kriegel took over the role from Haley Pullos, who is currently facing a felony DUI charge after allegedly allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, Brooke Anne Smith is set to replace Kriegel in the role.

Smith made her General Hospital debut as Molly during the Wednesday, July 19 episode, according to Soaps.com. The actress is no stranger to soap operas. She previously starred as Shelby Hayes on Tyler Perry's TLC soap Too Close to Home for two seasons. Her other credits include 7th Heaven, Malcolm in the Middle, Judging Amy, Cold Case, CSI, and Awkward, among several others.

(Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

This marks just the latest casting shakeup for the role of Molly. Kriegel, who starred in episodes of Bull and Animal Kingdom, took over the role in May after Pullos, who originally portrayed the character since 2009, was forced to step back from the show. On April 29, the actress was arrested after she was involved in a wrong-way crash on the 134 freeway in Pasadena, California. Pullos reportedly drove her 2019 Ford westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with another vehicle. The actress and the 23-year-old driver of the other car suffered major injuries and were hospitalized. Officers said they found marijuana edibles and tequila at the scene of the crash, and Pullos also allegedly showed "clear signs of intoxication," TMZ reported at the time.

After the accident, Pullos told Soap Opera Digest, "unfortunately I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing OK, but I am going to need a little time to recover." She added that while she would be taking a break from General Hospital, "I will be back as soon as possible!" It was later announced that Kriegel would be taking over her role.

Pullos was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving the wrong way on a freeway, causing injury, he California Highway Patrol confirmed. In late June, Pullos was officially charged by the L.A. County D.A. with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher, and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run. She pleaded not guilty to the charges. In addition to the charges, Pullos is currently also facing a lawsuit filed by Courtney Wilder, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision.