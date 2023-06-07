'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Sued Over DUI Car Crash

General Hospital star Haley Pullos is now facing a lawsuit in connection to her DUI arrest in late April. Courtney Wilder, a man who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the actress' 2019 Ford crashed into his vehicle on the 134 freeway in Pasadena, California, has filed a lawsuit seeking damages, TMZ reports.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, Wilder claims Pullos crashed into his white 2020 Kia while going the wrong way on the freeway. The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on April 29, the California Highway Patrol previously confirmed. The lawsuit explains that while the car in front of him was able to successfully swerve out of the way, Wilder, who was going 60 mph at the time, did not have time to react before Pullos' car collided head-on with his vehicle.

The crash left both vehicles severely damaged, and firefighters needed to use the jaws of life to remove Pullos from her car. Wilder's vehicle, per the lawsuit, was totaled. Both Pullos and Wilder suffered injuries in the crash and were transported to the hospital. The lawsuit states that Wilder was transported to a hospital in critical condition and now suffers from lasting injuries to his body.

Police officers who responded to the crash found weed edibles and mini-bottles of tequila when they searched Pullos' car. The actress was reportedly violent with firefighters when they arrived at the scene and allegedly hit a firefighter who tried to assess her injuries, according to the police report, which also stated that the actress, who smelled heavily of alcohol, had watery eyes, and was slurring her speech, yelled, "this a $400 f-ing shirt." In the lawsuit, Wilder specifically points to this statement, claiming Pullos cared more about an "overpriced shirt" than the safety and well-being of the victims. Wilder also states that Pullos should not have been behind the wheel after she got into a hit-and-run accident earlier that same night and should not have been driving after mixing alcohol with weed edibles.

Pullos was later arrested for felony DUI at the hospital. Amid the incident, Pullos confirmed in May that she is taking a leave of absence from General Hospital, the ABC soap opera that she first joined in 2009. Pullos stars on the show as Molly Lansing-Davis, the daughter of Ric Lansing and Alexis Davis. Holiday Mia Kriegel, who starred in episodes of Bull and Animal Kingdom, has since taken over the role for the time being.