'Game of Thrones': Maisie Williams Reportedly Using Dating App in Wake of Breakup

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams reportedly joined an online dating app after splitting with five-year-long boyfriend Reuben Selby last month. It is alleged that the actress, 25, was encouraged to sign up for the celebrity matchmaking app Raya by her friends. The Raya platform is marketed as "an exclusive dating and networking platform for people in creative industries." In a report that appeared in The Sun, sources said, "Maisie's pals have got her on Raya in the last few days as she feels like she wants to throw herself into the dating game. Right now, she just wants some fun and to take things slow, though. "She doesn't feel the need to race into another relationship. But if it happens, it happens." Selby, the actress's ex-boyfriend, allegedly moved on following their break up after he was spotted being affectionate with model Phoebe Torrance at London Fashion Week, reported The Daily Mail.

The pair were known for the stylish outfits that they showcased, and beginning in 2020, Williams started working with her boyfriend to launch a sustainable green clothing line that was genderless and eco-friendly. Last month, Williams revealed she had split from her 25-year-old fashion designer boyfriend. After their last appearance together at Paris Fashion Week in October, the actress made the announcement. In her caption for a photo of the pair, she wrote, per The Daily Mail, "The end of an era. Reuben and I have decided to end our relationship. "Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers… and it will continue to do so.

"This decision is something we are so grateful or as we can protect the magic, that we can't help but emit, whenever we put our brains together. "P.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog)." In recent weeks, the couple posted photos from separate vacations to social media, leading to speculation about a split. As soon as they made public their romance in late 2019, they were often spotted together. Williams and Selby sparked romance rumors after they were seen walking hand-in-hand around New York City at the beginning of 2019. The couple appeared to make it official after he accompanied her to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's French wedding in June of that year. She posted a picture of the couple together on Instagram that showed them in the midst of the event.