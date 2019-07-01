Maisie Williams Steps out for Sophie Turner’s Wedding With Bright Pink Hair

Maisie Williams showed up to support her Game of Thrones sister in Paris this weekend, turning a few heads with her striking hairstyle. Though Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were initially hitched in a smaller ceremony in Las Vegas, the couple had plans to hold a fancier event in France once summer hit with their romantic ceremony taking place over the weekend.

And naturally, while all eyes were on Jonas and Turner at the wedding — especially with the Game of Thrones star’s elegant dress — her TV sister made an impact thanks to her hair.

Williams posted a photo her outfit alongside boyfriend Reuben Selby to Instagram, with the two standing outside the villa hosting the wedding with pink hair and stark black shoes opposing their white outfits.

“White party for the bride and groom,” Williams captioned the photo.

It’s not the first time Williams has dyed her hair pink. It seems to be one of her colors of choice after Game of Thrones finished. But this is a stage for a showcase and fans took notice.

remember when Sophie T and Maisie Williams proved that they are the reason the lesbian rate is going up in the world, what a moment. pic.twitter.com/o8C7rgWlPi — 𝑭𝒂𝒊𝒕𝒉 ‎‎‎☾ (@sxpphicsansa) June 26, 2019

“I love the matching hair color!!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Where do I get this whole outfit and hair color,” another fan added with a weeping face.

“Nah but how well does pink suit her [oh my God],” a third added with two heart eyes emojis.

Some were asking if Williams wore white to her best friend’s wedding after the pictures started to spread. But the photos shared by Williams and caught by photographers at the scene come from a pre-wedding party with a white theme.

maisie williams and her bf rocking matching pink hair to jophie’s nuptials?! i—*deep breath* —HAVENOCHOICEBUTTOSTAN #TurnerIntoAJonas pic.twitter.com/ECpDICUNXF — Syd Robinson (@sydrobinson_) June 29, 2019

The former co-stars are also best of friends after playing sisters on screen for close to a decade. Turner has shared that she hopes to make a movie about their friendship in the future and even revealed some of the goofier behind-the-scenes tidbits from Game of Thrones. This includes all that kissing they were doing.

Even if Williams did wear white to the wedding, she’s got a pass. They’re sisters for life.