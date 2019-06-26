Meet ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams’ Boyfriend Reuben Selby Seen in New Tropical Photos

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams was photographed with her boyfriend, Reuben Selby this week — one of the first times many fans have seen her beau.

Williams and Selby left the break-neck pace of their lives behind for a while to kick back on the Silhouette Island in the Seychelles. In photos published by The Daily Mail, they can be seen smiling on a sun-soaked beach, enjoying a drink by the sea.

The 22-year-olds both wore comfortable, loose clothing for their vacation. Williams sported a blue and white striped linen shirt with sunglasses and a bandanna holding her hair back, while Selby had a shirt patterned with flowers and boats unbuttoned down to his chest.

Selby works with Williams in addition to vacationing with her. He serves as the communications director for her burgeoning social media app Daisie. His older brothers, Luke, Nathaniel and Theo, are all well known celebrity chefs, and they joined him and Williams on their trip.

The group is traveling in style. Williams and Selby are reportedly staying in a villa at the Hilton Labriz Resort & Spa, which costs about $4,442 per night. The suite even comes with a personal butler as long as they are staying there, ensuring maximum relaxation.

Williams may need it, as she came to the island for a break from filming her new thriller The Owners. The film has a 90s aesthetic, and comes from writer-director Julius Berg.

If that weren’t enough, Williams may now be facing an even more stressful performance: being her Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner’s maid of honor in her upcoming wedding. Turner already eloped with long-time boyfriend Joe Jonas, but now they are holding a larger, more traditional ceremony to celebrate with their friends and family.

Unsurprisingly, Williams will be right by Turner’s side on the happy day. The two are fond of talking about how they all but grew up together on the set of Game of Thrones, and show made them as close as sisters.

In the meantime, Williams told reporters from The Daily Mail that this is her first ever tropical holiday. She was photographed enjoying everything the island has to offer, from masked bonfire parties to sunny days on the beach, and even a traditional machete nearly as intimidating as the Valyrian steel dagger Williams wielded on TV.

“It’s amazing to see these things growing on the island, and it’s a world away from how I live in London,” Williams said of the island’s foliage. “It seems like everyone on the island really cares about the environment too. It was so cool to see the Northholme on Mahe Coral Restoration Project too. It’s so sad to see dead coral but great to know the resort is trying to fix things.”

Williams will join Turner and Jonas for their wedding this weekend in France.