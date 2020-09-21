✖

Game of Thrones star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson might miss the birth of his son due to the coronavirus pandemic, he says. The athlete-turned-actor explained to his Instagram followers on Sunday that he is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, and will not be able to see his pregnant wife until afterwards. The timing could work against them for this momentous occasion.

Björnsson is best-known to many fans for playing Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on HBO's Game of Thrones, and for being a top-level competitor in the sport of strongman. In one of his latest Instagram posts, he revealed that he is on a seven-day quarantine while waiting COVID-19 test results. He is following these requirements strictly, as he said he did come into contact with someone who was infected during his work. Still, he is frustrated by the long wait.

"If I am positive it will mean a further 14 day quarantine," he explained. "Unfortunately this means there is a chance I will miss the birth of my son and unable to be beside my wife to support her as she gives birth and welcomes him to the world. I will take the test on Tuesday morning and am very anxious! Everyone please send me some positive vibes!!"

Fans filled the comments to Björnsson's post with well-wishes and prayers, hoping both for his good health, and for his child to wait for him before being born. Björnsson has one daughter from a previous relationship, but this will be his first with his wife, Kelsey Henson. The two met while Björnsson was competing in Henson's native Canada, and she now lives with him in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Björnsson has become a popular figure on Instagram, where he often posts about fitness, diet, competitive strength sports and entertainment. Fans who know him best from TV have become invested in a more personal look at his life, and he and Henson have made the most out of quarantine so far.

Back in May, Björnsson kept both his followers and himself entertained through the pandemic by setting a world record for the deadlift. The 6 foot, 9 inch tall athlete picked up 1,104 pounds at his home, beating the previous world record by 1 kilogram. The event streamed live on ESPN, and drew even more followers to Björnsson's account.

These days, many fans are following along with Björnsson's training on Instagram to stay motivated while gyms around the world remain closed. He has over 3.3 million followers at the time of this writing, and promises big updates in the weeks to come.