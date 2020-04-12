‘Game of Thrones’ Star Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson and Wife Kelsey Henson Reveal They’re Expecting First Child

Game of Thrones star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and his wife, Kelsey Henson are expecting their first child together! The couple married back in 2018, and on Friday, they announced that they have a new member of the family on the way. They posted photos from their gender reveal party, confirming that they will have a baby boy.

Björnsson is known to Game of Thrones fans as Ser Gregor Clegane — aka The Mountain that Rides — but all his medieval fantasy savagery fell by the wayside on Friday as he celebrated the news of his son with Henson. He posted a photo of himself and Henson with a few friends at an elaborate gender reveal party, where he poked an oversized black balloon with a pin. The spray of blue confetti confirmed for him and for everyone else that The Mountain will soon have a son.

Henson has been slowly building up a following for a new Instagram account dedicated specifically to her pregnancy journey called “Uncensored Mommy.” It went live on April 3, and so far shows a sonogram photo, a 12-week baby bump check-in and an adorable shot of three pairs of sneakers in descending sizes, the smallest being fit for a baby.

It was unclear whether the gender reveal photos came from before social distancing was common practice, but at least three other people were visible at Henson and Björnsson’s party. However, the couple has been adapting to life indoors, with a few posts about cabin fever in recent weeks.

Thankfully, Björnsson’s status as an elite strongman competitor seems to have ensured that they have access to a pretty extensive private gym. Both Björnsson and Henson have posted photos and videos from their solitary workouts, encouraging fans to follow along as much as possible. Björnsson is even gearing up to attempt a 501 kilogram (1104.5-lb.) deadlift on May 2, apparently from the comfort of his own home.

Björnsson was first invited to compete in World’s Strongest Man in 2011, as a wildcard. Since 2012, he has never finished lower than third place. In 2013, his performance there gain so much attention that he was cast as The Mountain in Game of Thrones. He is perhaps best-known for his dramatic duel with Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal) at the end of Season 4. After that, he was transformed into a zombie-like creature who could not speak.

Björnsson made it all the way to the final season of Game of Thrones last year, including a climactic duel with his on-screen brother, Sandor “The Hound” Clegane (Rory McCann). Many critics argued that the long-awaited showdown actually detracted from the finale. Game of Thrones is streaming in full on HBO Go and HBO Now.