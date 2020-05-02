'Game of Thrones' Actor Thor 'The Mountain' Björnsson Sets Deadlifting Record, and People Are Freaking Out
Saturday afternoon, Rogue Fitness athlete Thor Björnsson set the deadlifting world record. The man who portrayed The Mountain in Game of Thrones stepped up to the platform and lifted 501 kilograms (1,104 pounds). He also did so without shoes on his feet.
Björnsson originally became a household name due to appearing on the popular HBO series, but he is someone that has been a prominent figure in the world of athletics. He played basketball from 2004-2008 but was forced to retire due to an ankle injury. He then switched to Strongman, where he became one of the sport's biggest names. Björnsson has secured the bronze four times, silver another three and has won the World's Strongest Man once.
While there are no doubts among the fans that Björnsson is an extremely strong human being, this was confirmed with his deadlift on Saturday. Fans were stunned to hear that he had set a new world record and struggled to comprehend lifting that much weight without issue. Although many others proclaimed that they knew he would achieve this feat. There was no doubt in their minds.
