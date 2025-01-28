Gabriel Macht Won’t ‘Tell Anybody’ Where He Lives with Wife and Kids After Leaving U.S.

Gabriel Macht is “exploring the world” with his family after nine seasons of Suits. The actor, who played Harvey Specter in the USA Network legal drama for nearly a decade, revealed in a new interview with PEOPLE that he left the country after the show wrapped — and he’s keeping the exact location “under wraps.”

“I don’t tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps,” the actor and producer told the outlet in an interview published Monday, Jan. 27, adding, “I got out of town and we’re exploring the world.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gabriel Macht attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Macht has been taking a “long break” from acting after Suits wrapped in 2019 in order to spend more time with his wife, Jacinda Barrett, and their two kids — daughter Satine, 17, and son Luca, 10. Macht said his original plan before the COVID-19 pandemic was to take the kids out of school for homeschooling, “But then we got stuck and so we were in Manhattan.” After the family decided “that just wasn’t doing it for us,” they “decided to explore the world” and “left.”

Despite Macht’s time away from the spotlight, he will be returning to his role as Harvey for the upcoming NBC spinoff Suits LA. The actor first teased his return in November 2024, sharing a behind-the-scenes video on TikTok showing him getting into costume as Harvey for the first time in half a decade. “When an old friend is in need … it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right,” he captioned the video at the time.

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter (Photo by: Ian Watson/USA Network)

It’s unclear how Macht’s character will appear in Suits LA, which follows protagonist Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a high-powered attorney in Los Angeles. Ted’s background as a federal prosecutor in New York has fans making connections with Harvey’s old stomping grounds, but the series has kept details under wraps until the Suits LA premiere on Feb. 23.

The last time Suits fans saw Harvey was in the final episode of Suits‘ ninth season. At the time, Harvey had married his longtime love Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), and was leaving New York to join Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and his wife, Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), who were working in Seattle.