'Full House' Star Jodie Sweetin Just Got Married

Jodie Sweetin is a married woman. The Full House star wed fiance Mescal Wasilewski in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California, on July 30. The two dated for five years before they tied the knot. Wasilewski is a clinical social worker. The couple met through mutual friends and began dating long-distance in 2017. At the time, he lived in New York and she was in Los Angeles. He moved to LA in 2020. Their wedding guest list was small, with just 50 in attendance. But her TV family were in attendance. Castmates who watched them say "I Do" were John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE Magazine exclusively reports. "I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me," Sweetin, 40, told the publication. "And I couldn't be more grateful."

Sweetin wore a gown from Lili Bridals. Her father, Sam, walked her down the aisle. Her daughters — Zoie, 14 and Beatrix, 11 from previous relationships — stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged vows. They gifted Sweetin's daughters with matching yellow gold and diamond Kay Jewelers Circle of Gratitude necklaces as a symbol of their blended families.

After the ceremony, all guests enjoyed a dinner of tacos and a guacamole bar, catered by Border Grill. They also snacked on treats from Big Sugar Bakeshop. "I didn't want it to be fussy," Sweetin said of the reception, which was planned by Sara Landon Events. "The look is very organic and natural. It's just about good food and good friends — and twinkle lights!"

Sweetin looks forward to all the years together to come. "Mescal makes me feel absolutely comfortable and secure to shine as bright as I need to," she said. "He steps up and shows up for my girls. And we harmonize so well. He's really the best teammate I could ask for."

The actress has been open about her trials. She's been in and out of treatment for substance abuse, even becoming engaged to a fellow addict before breaking things off in 2017.