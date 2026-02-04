‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Gives Health Update After 2 Cancer Diagnoses in 2 Years

Dave Coulier is cancer-free once more after undergoing treatment for tongue cancer.

The Full House actor, 66, revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday that he is in remission from tongue cancer, news that comes nearly a year after he shared he was cancer-free from Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure,” the comedian told fellow cancer survivor Robin Roberts in honor of World Cancer Day. “I’m in remission with both cancers. And what a journey this has been.”

Coulier first shared his tongue cancer diagnosis with the world in December, revealing that he would be undergoing 35 rounds of radiation through Dec. 31 following a procedure he had to biopsy part of his tongue.

“[Radiation] has totally different side effects. It can steal parts of your life away from you, psychologically, emotionally and certainly physically,” he told Roberts Wednesday. “And I wasn’t going to allow cancer to do that. I was going to laugh my way through it and keep the people that I love close to me. And that helps.”

Coulier praised his wife, Melissa Bring, as being “amazing” throughout all of his cancer journey, and revealed that his former Full House co-star John Stamos had also been by his side the whole way.

(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

“John flew into Michigan, came and visited us, and made me laugh,” Coulier recalled. “He’s my brother. He wore a bald cap and when he came around the corner dressed like that, I dropped to the floor laughing. He got COVID while he was staying with us, so we were like two fifth graders sitting in the hallway, talking to each other with walkie-talkies. We’re very mature!”

Coulier said he hopes sharing his story will inspire others to take control of their own health. “I feel as though I can help people,” he said. “I never wanted to be the poster boy for cancer, believe me. But now I feel like I can encourage people to get those prostate exams and mammograms. Talk to your doctors and get ahead of this.”

He continued, “Even though I’m in remission, I feel like cancer’s always in the rear-view mirror behind me. ‘Ehh, you trying to pass me here?’ So early detection really means everything.”