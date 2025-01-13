‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Gives Update on Cancer Battle

Dave Coulier is sharing an update on his battle with cancer after coming forward with his stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in November 2024. The Full House star, 65, got real about his treatment on the Jan. 10 episode of his podcast Full House Rewind, telling co-host Marla Sokoloff he’s “feeling good” right now.

“My hair has not grown back at this time yet. So that’s been a little bit of an adjustment. I realize how much that hair keeps you warm,” he explained. “If I don’t wear a chapeau, it gets a little cold here in Michigan, where I’m at.”

Aside from keeping warm, Coulier confessed he’s just riding the “roller coaster” of his cancer treatments, “because the side effects have side effects, and then you take a drug to counteract that and this and that.”

He continued, “So it’s this constant cocktail, where your body is in fight or flight mode, and you’re just trying to adjust to like, OK, how am I adjusting to steroids? How am I adjusting to the chemo cocktail? And then how am I adjusting to all these other things? And your body’s in a fight. It’s a little bit of an internal battle.”

Keeping Coulier going have been his interactions with “and words of encouragement” from his fans affected by cancer. “That, to me, is worth the journey of all this,” he shared. “And if I have to feel a little out of sorts for a few months, then so be it. But just being able to alert people that it’s OK to get [a] colonoscopy or early screenings or a mammogram. It’s really worth it.”

The Fuller House star was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October after experiencing an upper respiratory infection that resulted in the actor undergoing PET and CT scans as well as a biopsy. He insisted during the Jan. 10 episode of his podcast that “early detection means everything,” adding that for “so many people, it can save your life, which is remarkable.”

In November, Coulier told PEOPLE that he was shocked to receive news of his diagnosis from doctors. “Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it’s called B cell and it’s very aggressive,” Coulier told the outlet at the time. “I went from, ‘I got a little bit of a head cold’ to, ‘I have cancer’ and it was pretty overwhelming. This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”